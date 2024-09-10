How do Palestinians in Gaza resist Israel’s attacks on education?

Schools and universities have been destroyed in Israel’s assault as teachers and thousands of students have been killed.

Israel has targeted education in its war on Gaza.

It is destroying schools and universities and has killed thousands of students and teachers.

Yet learning and teaching still go on, in tents and makeshift classrooms.

How and why does Gaza’s educational spirit remain so strong?

Presenter:

Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests

Omar Salah – English teacher at the University College of Applied Sciences in Gaza

Loay Elbasyouni – Power Electronics lead engineer who worked on the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter team with NASA-JPL and was educated in Gaza.

Ahmed Al Naouq – Co-Founder of We Are Not Numbers, a Palestinian youth-led nonprofit project in Gaza.