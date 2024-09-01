Is Brazil’s ban of social media platform X legal or political?
Site failed to comply with court order to block accounts linked to disinformation.
Social media giant X has been banned in Brazil.
It is the latest development in a months-long dispute between a Supreme Court judge and tech billionaire Elon Musk over censorship and disinformation.
Brazil isn’t the first country to restrict access to the platform.
The ban is reigniting a debate about the role social media plays in politics, freedom of speech and the spread of misinformation.
How should social media giants be regulated? And is censorship being used as a political tool?
Presenter:
Dareen Abughaida
Guests:
Flora Rebello Arduini – Senior adviser on technology and human rights who focuses on disinformation and social media regulation
Chris Stokel-Walker – Technology and digital culture journalist who hosts a podcast called Techtonic examining freedom of expression online
Vinicius de Carvalho – Reader in Brazilian Studies at King’s College London and founder of the Observatory of Democracy in Latin America