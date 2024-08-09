Video Duration 28 minutes 25 seconds
Is far-right violence in the UK in retreat?
Anti-migrant demonstrations fail to materialise as thousands attend counterprotests after far-right riots.
Thousands of people join demonstrations in the United Kingdom – in support of migrants and against racism. The protests follow days of rioting – stoked by far-right groups and misinformation online.
What’s the public mood? And has the unrest been contained?
Presenter:
Hashem Ahelbarra
Guests:
Jeremy Corbyn – Independent member of parliament and former leader of the UK Labour Party
Idil Osman – Lecturer at the University of Leicester where she specialises in migration and Islamophobia
Dal Babu – Former chief superintendent in the London Metropolitan police
Published On 9 Aug 2024