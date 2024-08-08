Is real change possible in Kenya?

Tens of thousands of protesters call for end to what they say is corruption and mismanagement.

Kenya is on the edge again.

Protests against a finance bill have become a nationwide movement, challenging the foundations of President William Ruto’s government.

Young people are leading the charge – demanding lower taxes, an end to corruption and a government that listens.

But as the demonstrations have intensified, so too has the response. Dozens of activists and protesters have been killed, and others simply disappeared.

Can President Ruto quell this rising tide of dissent?

Or is Kenya on the brink of major political change?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Nanjala Nyabola – Political analyst and author of Digital Democracy, Analogue Politics: How the Internet Era is Transforming Politics in Kenya

Hassan Khannenje – Director of the HORN International Institute of Strategic Studies, a research and policy think tank based in the Kenyan capital

Aly-Khan Satchu – Emerging markets economist and author