Will Hamas under Yahya Sinwar be different?

Yahya Sinwar named political leader of Hamas after assassination of Ismail Haniyeh.

Hamas has a new political leader.

Yahya Sinwar, described by some as a hardline strategist, spent more than two decades in Israeli prisons and now holds unprecedented power within the movement.

His appointment comes a week after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Israel accuses him of masterminding the October attacks which led to Israel’s war on Gaza.

So with Sinwar at the helm, what are the prospects for a ceasefire? And how will Hamas balance its political and military ambitions?

Presenter:

Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Omar Rahman – Fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs who focuses on Middle East geopolitics and US foreign policy in the region

Beverley Milton-Edwards – Co-author of Hamas: The Quest for Power and former EU special adviser to the Middle East peace process

Norman Finkelstein – Political scientist who specialises in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict