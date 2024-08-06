What’s next for Bangladesh after PM Sheikh Hasina’s resignation?

A new era is forming in Bangladesh after protests drove out the premier and forced her to flee the country.

After 20 years in power, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and fled Bangladesh amid widespread protests, with her government’s violent crackdown on dissent killing several hundred people and fuelling public anger.

What began as student demonstrations against job quotas quickly escalated, leading to the dissolution of parliament and the release of opposition leaders.

The military has stepped in, saying it will set up an interim government. But protesters are warning they don’t want it to rule.

As Bangladesh enters uncharted territory, many are asking, “Who will lead the nation now? And how can stability be restored without compromising demands for greater democracy?”

Presenter:

Laura Kyle

Guests:

Shireen Huq – Human rights activist and founding member of women’s rights organisation Naripokkho

Najib Rahman – Member of the political party Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh

Nadine Shaanta Murshid – Associate professor of social work at the University at Buffalo in New York, who focuses on Bangladesh