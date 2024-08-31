How important is the central bank to Libya’s politics?
Leadership dispute between rival governments leads to suspension of oil production.
Libya’s central bank, which controls billions of dollars in oil revenue, is at the heart of the country’s latest political dispute.
The bank’s governor has fled the country, fearing for his life.
Keep readinglist of 4 items
A tech revolution in rural India: Training poor women in STEM
Judge orders ‘immediate suspension’ of X in Brazil
Brazil judge blocks Starlink accounts as X suspension deadline looms
Two rival governments have fought for power, influence and control of Libya’s vast oil reserves for a decade.
This week the internationally recognised government in the west replaced the central bank governor.
The administration in the east, which operates most of the oil fields, objected and halted production.
So, how will this latest feud affect the economy? And is it taking Libya closer to civil war once again?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Faraj Najem – Historian and political researcher
Claudia Gazzini – Senior Libya analyst at the International Crisis Group
Mustafa Fetouri – Independent Libyan academic