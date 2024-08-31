How important is the central bank to Libya’s politics?

Leadership dispute between rival governments leads to suspension of oil production.

Libya’s central bank, which controls billions of dollars in oil revenue, is at the heart of the country’s latest political dispute.

The bank’s governor has fled the country, fearing for his life.

Two rival governments have fought for power, influence and control of Libya’s vast oil reserves for a decade.

This week the internationally recognised government in the west replaced the central bank governor.

The administration in the east, which operates most of the oil fields, objected and halted production.

So, how will this latest feud affect the economy? And is it taking Libya closer to civil war once again?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Faraj Najem – Historian and political researcher

Claudia Gazzini – Senior Libya analyst at the International Crisis Group

Mustafa Fetouri – Independent Libyan academic