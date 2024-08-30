Is Israel’s war on Gaza spilling over into the occupied West Bank?

Israeli forces conduct largest military operation in the Palestinian territory in decades.

On Wednesday, Israeli forces launched a large-scale military operation in the occupied West Bank.

For days, they’ve carried out drone attacks and hundreds of troops have stormed cities and refugee camps.

Israel says it’s targeting fighters, but Palestinians say Israeli forces are attacking homes and civilian infrastructure.

The escalation is raising fears that the war on Gaza is spreading into other parts of the Palestinian territory.

So, will the assault open up another military front for Israel?

And how will it affect the Gaza ceasefire talks?

Presenter:

James Bays

Guests:

Menachem Klein – Professor of political science at Bar-Ilan University

Tahani Mustafa – Senior Palestine analyst at the International Crisis Group

Abbas Milhem – Executive director of the Palestinian Farmers’ Union