What is fuelling protests and a violent crackdown in Nigeria?

Demonstrators killed by police and millions put under curfew.

In Nigeria, people have been shot dead by police and hundreds arrested for protesting against the government’s economic policies.

President Bola Tinubu says the reforms are vital. Critics say they are too extreme.

So why are people so angry?

And could the unrest spread?

Presenter:

Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Isa Sanusi – Director of Amnesty International Nigeria

Ayisha Osori – Director of Open Society Foundations Ideas and Fellowship Collaborative

Kabir Adamu – Managing director of Beacon Security and Intelligence, a consultancy in Abuja

Mohammed Idris – Minister of information and national orientation in Nigeria