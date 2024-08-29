What is behind recurrent sexual violence in India?

The rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata reignites debates over sexual violence against women.

The rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a hospital has led to widespread outrage across India, reigniting debates over sexual violence against women.

The 31-year-old was attacked this month while resting after finishing a 36-hour shift in a state-run hospital in West Bengal.

Protests calling for justice and safety have gone on for days. And now political rivalries are also playing a role in the unrest.

The situation is highlighting cases of gender-based violence, punishment and women’s welfare.

With India’s top court now involved, will new measures be enough to end the outrage?

And can underlying social issues be adequately addressed through legislation?

Presenter:

James Bays

Guests:

Ranjana Kumari – director for the Centre for Social Research

Jhuma Sen – advocate at the Kolkata High Court

Amrita Dutta – national editor at Scroll.in