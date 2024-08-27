How much worse is the humanitarian crisis becoming in Gaza?

Israeli military issues evacuation orders ‘upending’ UN aid operations in the Strip.

Israel has again ordered Palestinians to move within Gaza.

That order is forcing the UN to relocate its base for aid operations, causing huge disruption.

Palestinians are already facing malnutrition and disease while trying to survive Israel’s attacks.

How can this situation go on?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Mads Gilbert – Doctor and activist who has worked in Gaza for many years

Dave Harden – Former USAID mission director to the West Bank and Gaza

Ghada Alhaddad – Communications officer for Oxfam