What do the Taliban’s new rules mean for Afghans?

Afghanistan’s Taliban government formally adopts a set of morality laws, including requiring women to cover their faces.

When the Taliban swept back into power three years ago, it took over a country in which the civil and political rights of Afghans were enshrined in the constitution.

But since then, many of those rights have been eroded – especially for women and girls.

Now, Taliban officials have published a new set of morality laws – which will in their words “promote virtue and prevent vice”.

The new laws in Afghanistan range from requiring women to cover their faces and men to grow beards to banning music in cars.

So, will this latest crackdown further isolate the Taliban?

And what impact will it have on the lives of millions of Afghans who are already struggling to survive?

Presenter:

Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Mariam Solaimankhil – Member of Afghanistan’s Parliament in Exile and a board member of Afghan Peace Watch NGO

Bahar Jalali – Assistant teaching professor at Loyola University Maryland

Mursal Wardak – Education and women’s rights advocate and law student in Germany