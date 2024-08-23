Will Kamala Harris succeed in becoming America’s first female president?

US vice president pledges support for Israel as she accepts the Democratic Party nomination.

Kamala Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, has become the first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent to accept the presidential nomination of a major party in the United States.

If elected, she would be the first female US president.

At the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Harris promised to be a leader for all Americans.

She also called for a ceasefire in Gaza while saying she stands up for “Israel’s right to defend itself”.

But how will she be different from President Joe Biden? And can she beat Republican candidate Donald Trump?

Presenter:

James Bays

Guests:

Mark Pfeifle — founder of Off the Record Strategies, a public relations company, and a former adviser to President George W Bush

John Zogby — American pollster, author and founder of John Zogby Strategies

Tariq Habash — human rights activist and the first political appointee to publicly resign from President Joe Biden’s administration by citing its policy stance on Gaza