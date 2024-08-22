How far can Ukraine’s military go inside Russia?

Moscow has come under one of the largest drone attacks of the war.

When President Vladimir Putin launched Russia’s so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine two-and-a-half years ago, he expected a speedy victory.

Not only did that not happen, but Ukraine has now brought the war home to Russia.

The capital has faced one of its biggest drone attacks of the war – according to the mayor of Moscow.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s incursion into the Kursk region caught Russia by surprise.

Has Ukraine’s bold move put on hold discussions about a stalemate and possible negotiations involving concessions to Russia?

And if so, how will Moscow retaliate?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Hanna Shelest – Programme director of security studies at Ukrainian Prism, a Ukrainian foreign policy and security think tank

Theresa Fallon – Founder and director of the Centre for Russia Europe Asia Studies

Owen Matthews – Author of Overreach, a book about the origins of the war in Ukraine