Will turmoil in Libya spill over into the region?

Libya was among the Arab Spring nations – but since a revolution toppled longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, it has known neither peace nor political stability.

Libya is divided between two governments and two prime ministers. And people in Libya are voicing fears of a return to civil war.

So what’s next for Libya? Can the divided nation ever be reunited? And what does an increase in tensions mean for the region?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Anas El Gomati – founder and director of the Sadeq Institute, the first public policy think tank in Libya

Lahcen Haddad – strategic affairs analyst and Moroccan senator

Abdelkader Abderrahman – independent consultant focusing on security in North Africa and the Sahel and co-author of The Politics of Algeria