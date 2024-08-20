What are the prospects for a Gaza ceasefire deal?

Israeli forces continue attacks as attention moves to talks in Egypt.

Israel bombs a school in Gaza, killing more Palestinians, as top United States diplomat Antony Blinken visits the region.

He says talks in Egypt may be the last chance for a ceasefire in Gaza, but Hamas accuses the US and Israel of delays and adding new conditions.

Can there be a breakthrough?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Professor Yezid Sayigh – senior fellow at the Malcolm H Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center and an adviser and negotiator on the Palestinian delegation to peace talks with Israel in the 1990s

Akbar Shahid Ahmed – senior diplomatic correspondent at HuffPost who has covered US policy on Gaza since former President Barack Obama’s administration

Daniel Levy – president of the US/Middle East Project and member of the Israeli delegation to peace talks with Palestine in the late 1990s