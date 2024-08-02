How did Russia and the West agree to a prisoner exchange?

Top-secret talks including Biden and Putin result in freedom for 26 people.

It’s the biggest prisoner swap between Russia and the West since the Cold War – despite the worst hostility in modern times because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

How was the deal done?

Why did it happen now? And could better relations follow?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Dmitry Babich – Political analyst at Sputnik International news agency

Glenn Carle – Former CIA officer and former deputy national intelligence officer for transnational threats at the National Intelligence Council

Steven Erlanger – Chief diplomatic correspondent for Europe at the New York Times