Why are many of the largest US companies worried about AI?

Survey finds a fivefold increase in concerns over artificial intelligence (AI) among top 500 companies.

More than half of the top 500 companies in the United States now see artificial intelligence (AI) as posing a potential risk.

That is a fivefold increase in just two years, according to a new survey.

And some believe the technology could become a threat to their businesses.

So what’s driving these fears?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Adrian Monck – Senior adviser on AI and technology and former managing director of the World Economic Forum

Elaine Burke – Science and technology journalist who hosts the podcast For Tech’s Sake

Cary Cooper – Professor of Organisational Psychology and Health at the University of Manchester and president of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development