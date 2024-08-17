What are the prospects for talks to end Israel’s war on Gaza?

Discussions brokered by the US, Qatar and Egypt to resume in Cairo.

As Israel continues its relentless war on Gaza, Palestinians are pinning their hopes on talks that have paused in Doha but are set to resume in Cairo next week.

Israel and Hamas are studying proposals from mediators Qatar, Egypt and the United States.

But what are the chances of a ceasefire this time?

Presenter:

Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Alon Pinkas – Former Israeli ambassador and previous government adviser

Rami Khouri – Distinguished fellow at the American University of Beirut

Niall Stanage – White House columnist for the publication, The Hill