Is the world finally focusing on Sudan?
US-backed talks to end the 16-month conflict are under way in Geneva despite the Sudanese army’s absence.
It has been 16 months since the lives of millions of people in Sudan were plunged into conflict and uncertainty.
Since then, the fight for control between the army and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has spread across the country.
The US, in partnership with the African Union and regional body IGAD, is hosting a new round of talks to end the violence.
But so far only a delegation from the paramilitary RSF group is present in Geneva. Its rival, the army, has not turned up.
So where does this leave the prospect of a political settlement?
And how much pressure can the US exert on both sides to reach an agreement?
Presenter:
Hashem Ahelbarra
Guests:
Alaaeldin Nugud – Surgeon and human rights defender
Hala al-Karib – Regional director of the SIHA (Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa) Network
Ahmed el-Gaili – Sudanese lawyer and political analyst specialising in Sudan