Is Thailand on the path to fresh political turmoil?

Constitutional Court removes prime minister and dissolves opposition party.

Thailand’s democracy has entered another phase.

In the past week, the Constitutional Court has dismissed the prime minister and ordered the dissolution of the main opposition party, which won last year’s election.

Both decisions come at a time when the economy is sluggish and many Thais are frustrated by the political process.

Thailand’s democracy has been fragile for decades, with governments overthrown by the generals who remain in overall control.

So what does this latest turmoil mean for the country?

Presenter:

James Bays

Guests:

Kasit Piromya – Former foreign minister of Thailand and a board member of ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights

Verapat Pariyawong – Legal and public policy adviser, and former special counsel to the deputy prime minister of Thailand

Sunai Phasuk – Senior researcher on Thailand at Human Rights Watch, specialising in political, security and foreign policy analysis of Thailand