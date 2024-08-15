Is Thailand on the path to fresh political turmoil?
Constitutional Court removes prime minister and dissolves opposition party.
Thailand’s democracy has entered another phase.
In the past week, the Constitutional Court has dismissed the prime minister and ordered the dissolution of the main opposition party, which won last year’s election.
Keep readinglist of 3 items
Thai court orders dismissal of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin
Thailand faces new political upheaval as PM removed from office
Both decisions come at a time when the economy is sluggish and many Thais are frustrated by the political process.
Thailand’s democracy has been fragile for decades, with governments overthrown by the generals who remain in overall control.
So what does this latest turmoil mean for the country?
Presenter:
James Bays
Guests:
Kasit Piromya – Former foreign minister of Thailand and a board member of ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights
Verapat Pariyawong – Legal and public policy adviser, and former special counsel to the deputy prime minister of Thailand
Sunai Phasuk – Senior researcher on Thailand at Human Rights Watch, specialising in political, security and foreign policy analysis of Thailand