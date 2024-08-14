Can diplomacy defuse rising tension in the Middle East?

US approves major weapons sale to Israel while also calling for end to its war in Gaza.

Mediators are hoping to kick-start ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas on Thursday.

The two sides have been mulling a US-backed proposal for more than two months.

Indirect talks have not advanced substantively during that time and sticking points remain.

Meanwhile, there’s no letup in Israeli attacks on Gaza and fears of an all-out regional war involving Iran and its proxies have surged.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed his trip to Middle East, but approved a $20bn arms sale to Israel.

What does all this mean for finalising a ceasefire in Gaza?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Akbar Shahid Ahmed – Senior diplomatic correspondent for HuffPost

Mouin Rabbani – Non-resident fellow at the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies

Alon Liel – Former director general and spokesperson of the Israeli Foreign Ministry