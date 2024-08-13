Can X help Donald Trump get back into the White House?

The former US president and Republican nominee returns to the platform in a talk with Elon Musk.

As recently as two years ago, Donald Trump and Elon Musk were public enemies – with Musk posting on his social media platform X: “I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset.”

Now, the billionaire businessman has endorsed him – and the Republican presidential candidate has returned to X.

Their two-hour-long interview was streamed live and touched on topics including immigration, foreign policy and US energy policy.

Trump is under pressure to halt the advance of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in the race to the White House, and Musk is facing business problems.

So, what impact could X have on the US election?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Brian Stelter – Veteran media journalist and special correspondent for Vanity Fair

Steve Herman – Voice Of America’s chief national correspondent and author of Behind the White House Curtain

Arshad Hasan – Democratic political strategist and founder of Convey Communications