Why has Ukraine sent troops into Russia now?

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin vows to respond as civilians in Kursk region are told to leave.

A lightning attack by Ukrainian forces on Russian territory last week took not only Russia by surprise, but the rest of the world, too.

Ukrainian troops are reported to be advancing in Russia’s Kursk region and Moscow has ordered the evacuation of civilians from there and neighbouring Belgorod.

So why has this surprise operation been launched now? And how is it being seen within Russia and Ukraine?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Olesia Horiainova – Co-founder of the Ukrainian Security and Cooperation Center

Pavel Felgenhauer – Independent Russian defence analyst

Patrick Bury – Defence and security analyst at the University of Bath and a former British Army officer