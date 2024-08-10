What are the chances for renewed talks to end the Gaza war?

Israel says it will attend as its forces kill more than 100 Palestinians in school attack.

Israel has bombed another school in one of the worst attacks of its war on Gaza.

Yet it says it will attend ceasefire talks brokered by the US, Qatar and Egypt next week.

But Hamas has a new leader after the assassination of the more moderate Ismail Haniyeh.

So what are the chances of a deal this time?

Presenter:

Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Mustafa Barghouti – Secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative

Gideon Levy – Columnist with the Haaretz newspaper and author of the book, The Punishment of Gaza

Rami Khouri – Political analyst and distinguished public policy fellow at the American University of Beirut