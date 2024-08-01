Are there any limits on Israeli killings and assassinations?
The Israeli military carries out high-profile attacks in Iran and Lebanon while the killing continues in Gaza.
The political leader of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Iran and a senior Hezbollah commander was killed in Lebanon.
Two Al Jazeera journalists were struck down in Gaza in a targeted attack.
After killing almost 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza, can Israel continue without accountability?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Mehran Kamrava – Professor of government at Georgetown University in Qatar, specialist in Iran, the Gulf and Middle East politics
Beverley Milton-Edwards – Co-author of Hamas: The Quest for Power, former EU special adviser to the Middle East peace process
Karim Makdisi – Political analyst and associate researcher at the Arab Council for the Social Sciences