What’s causing the rise in drug-resistant superbugs?

Scientists warn climate change is fuelling antimicrobial resistance.

Resistance to antibiotics could cause ten million deaths a year, from 2050, according to a report from the United Nations Development Programme.

Scientists say climate change is a factor driving the looming crisis.

Why is there such a risk – and what’s being done about it?

Presenter: Sohail Rahman

Guests:

Mukesh Kapila – Advisor on antimicrobial resistance for the World Health Organization

Anna Farra – Infectious diseases specialist for Doctors Without Borders (MSF)

Alistair Farley – Scientific lead for Ineos Oxford Institute for Antimicrobial Research