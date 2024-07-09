Video Duration 28 minutes 10 seconds
What’s causing the rise in drug-resistant superbugs?
Scientists warn climate change is fuelling antimicrobial resistance.
Resistance to antibiotics could cause ten million deaths a year, from 2050, according to a report from the United Nations Development Programme.
Scientists say climate change is a factor driving the looming crisis.
Why is there such a risk – and what’s being done about it?
Presenter: Sohail Rahman
Guests:
Mukesh Kapila – Advisor on antimicrobial resistance for the World Health Organization
Anna Farra – Infectious diseases specialist for Doctors Without Borders (MSF)
Alistair Farley – Scientific lead for Ineos Oxford Institute for Antimicrobial Research
Published On 9 Jul 2024