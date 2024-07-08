What does the outcome of France’s parliamentary snap election mean?

Hung parliament as leftists and centrists combine to beat the far right.

An inconclusive election has wrapped up in France. But there’s one certainty: that the far right won’t lead the next government.

A leftist bloc came out on top, ahead of President Emmanuel Macron’s centrists, with the far-right National Rally (RN) beaten into third place.

So, what does the result mean?

Presenter:

Neave Barker

Guests:

Rokhaya Diallo – Writer and anti-racism activist and a researcher at Georgetown University

Victor Mallet – Senior editor at the Financial Times and former Paris bureau chief

Suzanne Lynch – Global Playbook author and associate editor at Politico