Will Iran’s new president fulfil his promises?
Massoud Pezeskhian has promised to bring changes at home and engage leaders abroad.
Iran has elected a new president.
Masoud Pezeshkian has been described by many as a moderate candidate – who’s been promising social reforms and engagement with the West.
But in the Iranian system, it is the supreme leader – not the president – who has the final say.
So, will Pezeshkian’s election bring any shift in policy?
And how will he deal with the many economic and political challenges facing Iran?
Presenter: Dareen Abughaida
Guests:
Foad Izadi – Head of the American Studies Department at the University of Tehran and a specialist in US-Iran-related issues
Roxane Farmanfarmaian – Lecturer in modern Middle East politics at the University of Cambridge and specialist in Middle East security
Mehran Kamrava – Professor of government at Georgetown University in Qatar