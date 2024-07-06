Video Duration 27 minutes 30 seconds
Inside Story

Will Iran’s new president fulfil his promises?

Massoud Pezeskhian has promised to bring changes at home and engage leaders abroad.

Iran has elected a new president.

Masoud Pezeshkian has been described by many as a moderate candidate – who’s been promising social reforms and engagement with the West.

But in the Iranian system, it is the supreme leader – not the president – who has the final say.

So, will Pezeshkian’s election bring any shift in policy?

And how will he deal with the many economic and political challenges facing Iran?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Foad Izadi – Head of the American Studies Department at the University of Tehran and a specialist in US-Iran-related issues

Roxane Farmanfarmaian – Lecturer in modern Middle East politics at the University of Cambridge and specialist in Middle East security

Mehran Kamrava – Professor of government at Georgetown University in Qatar

Published On 6 Jul 2024