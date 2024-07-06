Will Iran’s new president fulfil his promises?

Massoud Pezeskhian has promised to bring changes at home and engage leaders abroad.

Iran has elected a new president.

Masoud Pezeshkian has been described by many as a moderate candidate – who’s been promising social reforms and engagement with the West.

But in the Iranian system, it is the supreme leader – not the president – who has the final say.

So, will Pezeshkian’s election bring any shift in policy?

And how will he deal with the many economic and political challenges facing Iran?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Foad Izadi – Head of the American Studies Department at the University of Tehran and a specialist in US-Iran-related issues

Roxane Farmanfarmaian – Lecturer in modern Middle East politics at the University of Cambridge and specialist in Middle East security

Mehran Kamrava – Professor of government at Georgetown University in Qatar