Video Duration 27 minutes 45 seconds
What does the UK’s Labour Party offer as it takes power?
UK Conservative Party suffers its worst election defeat in more than a century.
The UK has a new prime minister.
Keir Starmer has led the Labour Party to a landslide election victory – its first win in more than a decade.
But has the electorate truly embraced Labour? Or was this also a vote against the Conservatives?
And with third parties on the rise, is UK politics changing shape?
Presenter: Neave Barker
Guests:
Fran Boait – Former Labour Party candidate
Leon Emirali – Former aide to UK Cabinet Minister Steve Barclay
Henry Newman – Former senior adviser to Boris Johnson
Published On 5 Jul 2024