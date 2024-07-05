What does the UK’s Labour Party offer as it takes power?

UK Conservative Party suffers its worst election defeat in more than a century.

The UK has a new prime minister.

Keir Starmer has led the Labour Party to a landslide election victory – its first win in more than a decade.

But has the electorate truly embraced Labour? Or was this also a vote against the Conservatives?

And with third parties on the rise, is UK politics changing shape?

Presenter: Neave Barker

Guests:

Fran Boait – Former Labour Party candidate

Leon Emirali – Former aide to UK Cabinet Minister Steve Barclay

Henry Newman – Former senior adviser to Boris Johnson