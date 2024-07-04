Will Joe Biden step aside in the US presidential race?

Some Democrats panic over Biden’s future as the party’s presumptive nominee.

Many Democrats in the United States are questioning whether President Joe Biden is the right person to head the party’s ticket in the November election.

His lacklustre debate performance against Donald Trump has raised doubts about his capabilities.

Can Biden silence the naysayers and unite his party? Or can he be persuaded to step down and let someone else take his place?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

A Scott Bolden – chairperson of the US National Bar Association’s Political Action Committee

Kristin Wolfe – chairperson of Democrats Abroad UK

Rania Batrice – veteran Democratic Party strategist