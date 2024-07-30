Why was a scene from the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony controversial?

Some people have reacted angrily to part of the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

“Demeaning, disgusting and disrespectful” – some of the words used to describe a controversial scene during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris.

Organisers have apologised for the performance against the backdrop of the River Seine that some saw as a spoof of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” painting.

Comprised of drag queens, a transgender model and a singer made up as the Greek god of wine, it provoked outrage among Catholics, Christians and Muslims around the world.

So, was this scene simply an example of freedom of expression?

Presenter:

Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests

Simon Kuper – Columnist for the Financial Times

David Goldblatt – Sport journalist

Gerard O’Connell – Vatican correspondent for America Magazine