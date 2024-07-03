Video Duration 28 minutes 15 seconds
Inside Story

Why is Hurricane Beryl of so much global scientific concern?

Major storm batters Caribbean earlier and with more ferocity than in previous seasons.

A hurricane rips through the Caribbean – causing devastation, but alarm too among climate scientists.

It’s the fiercest and earliest-ever Atlantic storm – a direct result of global warming, experts say.

Why is this storm causing so much concern globally?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Daniel Gilford – Meteorologist and atmospheric scientist

Rhea Marie Pierre – Caribbean delegation spokesperson for the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies

Naderev “Yeb” Sano – Southeast Asia executive director of Greenpeace

Published On 3 Jul 2024