How will US revamp of military command in Japan affect the region?

Washington says military restructuring aimed at countering growing threats from China, North Korea and Russia.

The United States says it is revamping its military command in Japan as the two countries face what they call the greatest strategic challenge from China.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says it is the most significant change since the military alliance was formed 70 years ago.

Washington and Tokyo say they are increasingly concerned by what they call “an evolving security environment”.

They accuse China of engaging in coercive behaviour to change the status quo in the East and South China Seas, around Taiwan and throughout the region.

The revamp comes as China is expanding its nuclear arsenal and Russia is strengthening military ties with North Korea.

How will this agreement change the security relationship between the US and Japan?

And how will China respond?

Presenter:

Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Victor Gao – Vice president of the Center for China and Globalization

Tomohiko Taniguchi – Special adviser at the Fujitsu Future Studies Centre

Evan Laksmana – Editor at the International Institute for Strategic Studies