Will President Nicolas Maduro win another term in Venezuela?

Venezuelans vote in a presidential election that could bring major change to their country.

It’s being called the most consequential election in Venezuela in a generation.

The opposition is hoping for an overwhelming victory that could force President Nicolas Maduro to negotiate a transition of power.

The challenge is the biggest the country’s socialist regime has faced in 25 years.

Years of economic collapse and political repression have worn down the socialist revolution started by late President Hugo Chavez in 1999.

If Maduro is defeated, will he recognise the results – or try to stay in power? And what does the outcome mean for Venezuela and the South American region?

Presenter:

Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests

Paola de Aleman – Venezuelan opposition politician and academic

David Smolansky – Former mayor of a Caracas district, now living in exile

Christopher Sabatini – Senior fellow for Latin America, Chatham House