What did Benjamin Netanyahu’s US trip achieve?

Israeli prime minister’s visit comes amid the Gaza war and a US presidential race.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was welcomed by a cheering US Congress this week as thousands of people took to the streets in Washington, DC, to protest against Israel’s nine-month-old war on Gaza.

How is Netanyahu’s visit being viewed in the US and in Israel?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Phyllis Bennis – Fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies

Gideon Levy – Columnist for the Israeli newspaper, Haaretz

Niall Stanage – White House columnist for the US newspaper, The Hill