Could China’s diplomatic initiatives on the Ukraine war succeed?

Bejing’s diplomacy intensifies as the US and the West help Ukraine fight Russia’s invasion.

Ukraine’s foreign minister visits Beijing for talks – the first trip by a government representative to China since Russia’s invasion more than two years ago.

Beijing is intensifying its diplomatic efforts.

Why now? And could they help end the war?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Einar Tangen – Chinese political and economic affairs specialist and senior fellow at the Taihe Institute

Chris Weafer – CEO of Macro-Advisory, a strategic consultancy focused on Russia and Eurasia

Owen Matthews – Contributing writer for Spectator Magazine