Could China’s diplomatic initiatives on the Ukraine war succeed?
Bejing’s diplomacy intensifies as the US and the West help Ukraine fight Russia’s invasion.
Ukraine’s foreign minister visits Beijing for talks – the first trip by a government representative to China since Russia’s invasion more than two years ago.
Beijing is intensifying its diplomatic efforts.
Why now? And could they help end the war?
Presenter: Sami Zeidan
Guests:
Einar Tangen – Chinese political and economic affairs specialist and senior fellow at the Taihe Institute
Chris Weafer – CEO of Macro-Advisory, a strategic consultancy focused on Russia and Eurasia
Owen Matthews – Contributing writer for Spectator Magazine
Published On 26 Jul 2024