What issues do Trump and Harris want to fight the election on?
US presidential candidates attack each other in first major speeches since Biden dropped out of race.
Donald Trump attacks his likely opponent in the presidential election as a “radical left lunatic”.
Kamala Harris points to Trump’s convictions and scandals, saying he offers voters “chaos, fear and hate”.
What kind of campaign will it be?
Presenter:
Sami Zeidan
Guests:
Eric Ham – Political analyst and co-author of The GOP Civil War: Inside the Battle for the Soul of the Republican Party
Thomas Gift – Director of the Centre on US Politics at University College London whose research focuses on comparative politics and the political economy
Jennifer Victor – Associate professor of political science at the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University