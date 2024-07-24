Why does AI pose a huge energy supply problem?

Technology revolution comes with gargantuan power and cooling needs.

Artificial intelligence is driving a technological revolution.

But feeding it requires more electricity to run its powerful computers and even more giant data centres.

So, how can such new demand be met – and what are the implications?

Presenter:

Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Adrian Weckler – Technology editor, Irish Independent

Vince Perez – Renewable energy pioneer in Asia and a former Philippine energy minister

Sasha Luccioni – Artificial intelligence researcher and the Climate Lead at Hugging Face, a global startup in responsible open-source AI in Montreal