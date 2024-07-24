Video Duration 28 minutes 25 seconds
Why does AI pose a huge energy supply problem?
Technology revolution comes with gargantuan power and cooling needs.
Artificial intelligence is driving a technological revolution.
But feeding it requires more electricity to run its powerful computers and even more giant data centres.
So, how can such new demand be met – and what are the implications?
Presenter:
Sami Zeidan
Guests:
Adrian Weckler – Technology editor, Irish Independent
Vince Perez – Renewable energy pioneer in Asia and a former Philippine energy minister
Sasha Luccioni – Artificial intelligence researcher and the Climate Lead at Hugging Face, a global startup in responsible open-source AI in Montreal
