What role do race and gender play in US politics?

Kamala Harris is gaining support from senior Democrats in her bid for the White House.

With less than four months before the US presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harris appears set to lead the Democratic ticket.

She’s gaining more public support from top Democrats, but will voters back her in November?

How big of a role will race and gender play in the upcoming elections?

And how will Trump’s team redirect its strategy?

Presenter:

Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Rina Shah – Political strategist and former Republican presidential campaign chief spokesperson

Rania Batrice – Democratic Party strategist and former deputy campaign manager for Senator Bernie Sanders

Nadia Brown – Professor of government at Georgetown University