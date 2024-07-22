What pushed Joe Biden to drop out?

US President Joe Biden abandons his re-election bid and backs his vice president, Kamala Harris.

It’s a historic move and a big political gamble.

Joe Biden has dropped out of the US presidential race after weeks of mounting pressure for him to step aside.

That leaves the Democratic Party with just a few months to reorganise its strategy and re-energise its base.

For some, Vice President Kamala Harris is the obvious choice.

But some Democrats are questioning if she can beat Donald Trump.

So where does this leave the Democratic Party?

And will the shake-up sway any independent voters?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Steve Herman – chief national correspondent for Voice of America and author of the book Behind the White House Curtain: A Senior Journalist’s Story of Covering the President and Why It Matters

A Scott Bolden – former chairman of the Washington, DC, Democratic Party and current chairman of the National Bar Association Political Action Committee

James Zogby – Democratic Party insider who has advised the presidential campaigns of Jessie Jackson, Al Gore, Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders. He has also held leadership roles within the Democratic Party.