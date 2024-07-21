What’s behind the recurring unrest in Bangladesh?

Student protesters won’t stand down despite the top court reducing quotas for government jobs.

After weeks of widespread unrest in Bangladesh, the Supreme Court has changed a controversial quota system for government jobs.

It has significantly reduced the share of public sector positions reserved for war veterans’ family members.

But despite the ruling, the protests appear to be far from over. Initially student led, they have grown to include people frustrated by rising inflation and high food prices.

Dozens of student leaders, activists and opposition figures have been arrested.

With soldiers on the streets, a nationwide curfew in place and a communications blackout, there are also growing calls for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to take accountability.

So will the quota reforms be enough to restore calm?

Presenter:

Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Mubashar Hasan – Political analyst and post-doctoral fellow at the University of Oslo

Zaman Ashraf – Bangladeshi activist who works with the Asian Human Rights Commission

Sreeradha Datta – Professor at the Jindal School of International Affairs whose research focuses on India-Bangladesh relations