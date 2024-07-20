What impact could the latest ICJ ruling on Israel have?

Top UN court rules that Israel’s decades-long occupation of the Palestinian territory is unlawful.

Israeli settlements, which are illegal under international law, have been steadily expanding in the Palestinian territory for years.

Now, the top court of the United Nations says it’s time for Israel to stop, reverse course and repair the damage.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ruled that Israel’s occupation is unlawful and is fuelling a surge in violence.

However, the court’s findings are not legally binding – and the Israeli government has ignored previous decisions.

So will the ICJ’s advisory opinion have any practical implications?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests: