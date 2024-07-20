Video Duration 28 minutes 00 seconds
What impact could the latest ICJ ruling on Israel have?
Top UN court rules that Israel’s decades-long occupation of the Palestinian territory is unlawful.
Israeli settlements, which are illegal under international law, have been steadily expanding in the Palestinian territory for years.
Now, the top court of the United Nations says it’s time for Israel to stop, reverse course and repair the damage.
However, the court’s findings are not legally binding – and the Israeli government has ignored previous decisions.
So will the ICJ’s advisory opinion have any practical implications?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
- Wesam Ahmad – head of the Center for Applied International Law at Al-Haq, a Palestinian rights organisation
- Ardi Imseis – legal counsel for the State of Palestine and author of the book The United Nations and The Question of Palestine
- Yossi Mekelberg – associate fellow of the Middle East and North Africa Programme at Chatham House
Published On 20 Jul 2024