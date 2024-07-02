What does the US Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity mean?

Mixed reaction to judgement reflects political divisions in the US.

A historic US Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity has been welcomed by Donald Trump, but condemned by President Joe Biden.

The judgement appears to strengthen presidential powers.

What’s the long-term impact of this ruling – and its timing?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Lynne Rambo – Professor emerita of Constitutional law at Texas A&M University’s School of Law

Steve Herman – Voice of America’s chief national correspondent

Leslie Vinjamuri – Director of the US and Americas Programme at Chatham House