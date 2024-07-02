Video Duration 27 minutes 20 seconds
What does the US Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity mean?
Mixed reaction to judgement reflects political divisions in the US.
A historic US Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity has been welcomed by Donald Trump, but condemned by President Joe Biden.
The judgement appears to strengthen presidential powers.
What’s the long-term impact of this ruling – and its timing?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Lynne Rambo – Professor emerita of Constitutional law at Texas A&M University’s School of Law
Steve Herman – Voice of America’s chief national correspondent
Leslie Vinjamuri – Director of the US and Americas Programme at Chatham House
Published On 2 Jul 2024