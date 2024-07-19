How critical has the past week been for the US election?

Trump shot, then nominated. Biden gets COVID-19 and more calls to quit.

Days after being shot, Donald Trump has become the Republican presidential nominee.

His rival, President Joe Biden, is isolating with COVID-19.

More senior Democrats in the United States are urging him to quit the race.

How critical a week has this been for both men?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

John Neffinger – former communications director of the Democratic National Committee

Janelle King – former deputy state director of the Republican Party in Georgia

James Warren – executive editor of NewsGuard, a media fact-checking ratings organisation