Trump stands on stage as balloons fall at RNC.
Video Duration 27 minutes 50 seconds
Inside Story

How critical has the past week been for the US election?

Trump shot, then nominated. Biden gets COVID-19 and more calls to quit.

Days after being shot, Donald Trump has become the Republican presidential nominee.

His rival, President Joe Biden, is isolating with COVID-19.

More senior Democrats in the United States are urging him to quit the race.

How critical a week has this been for both men?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

John Neffinger – former communications director of the Democratic National Committee

Janelle King – former deputy state director of the Republican Party in Georgia

James Warren – executive editor of NewsGuard, a media fact-checking ratings organisation

Published On 19 Jul 2024