How critical has the past week been for the US election?
Trump shot, then nominated. Biden gets COVID-19 and more calls to quit.
Days after being shot, Donald Trump has become the Republican presidential nominee.
His rival, President Joe Biden, is isolating with COVID-19.
More senior Democrats in the United States are urging him to quit the race.
How critical a week has this been for both men?
Presenter: Dareen Abughaida
Guests:
John Neffinger – former communications director of the Democratic National Committee
Janelle King – former deputy state director of the Republican Party in Georgia
James Warren – executive editor of NewsGuard, a media fact-checking ratings organisation
Published On 19 Jul 2024