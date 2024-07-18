What role do politics and business play in the Olympics?

Russia is banned from taking part in the Summer Games but Israel is allowed to compete.

The Summer Olympic Games – the world’s biggest sporting event – opens in Paris next week.

Russia is banned for its war in Ukraine, but Israel is allowed to compete despite its war on Gaza.

How big a role do politics and business play in the Games?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Philip Barker – Editor of the Journal of Olympic History

Elaine Cobbe – Journalist, board member of Reporters Without Borders

David Goldblatt – Sports writer, broadcaster and journalist