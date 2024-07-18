Video Duration 27 minutes 30 seconds
What role do politics and business play in the Olympics?
The Summer Olympic Games – the world’s biggest sporting event – opens in Paris next week.
Russia is banned for its war in Ukraine, but Israel is allowed to compete despite its war on Gaza.
How big a role do politics and business play in the Games?
Presenter: Dareen Abughaida
Guests:
Philip Barker – Editor of the Journal of Olympic History
Elaine Cobbe – Journalist, board member of Reporters Without Borders
David Goldblatt – Sports writer, broadcaster and journalist
Published On 18 Jul 2024